Frankie Bridge opens up about doctors finding tumour in her neck

Frankie Bridge has opened up about doctors finding a ‘really rare’ tumour in her neck.

Frankie, known for being a member of the pop group The Saturdays, revealed the tumour was found during an MRI scan she was having carried out after suffering from bad headaches.

Explaining that the tumour is benign and doesn’t need treatment, the 35-year-old has spoken out about the worries she faced when first told about the tumour.

Frankie appeared on Loose Women to talk about her recent health scare and revealed, “I've recently had an MRI and just by chance they found something on my neck so I had to have another MRI”.

“It turned out to be a tumour which is benign, it doesn't need treating, it's absolutely fine”.

“But for that first week where the doctor had rang me to tell me the results of the MRI, I was on my own, Wayne was away and I was in the middle of cooking the boys’ dinner”.

Bridge continued, “He was like, ‘Oh we’ve found a tumour, I don’t want to say what it is yet because I don’t know, I’m going to have to present it to a board of other specialists’".

"Instantly I just thought, ‘That’s it, this is my time, I’m going to be sick’”, she admitted while sharing her worries about the doctor's discovery.

“I did go straight to, ‘Oh God I'm gonna die’, and I had to hold it together for the boys”.

“Luckily for me, the outcome was, it's really rare, it’s really unfortunate and they only came across it because they were scanning me for my headaches and it’ll be something that we have to monitor”.

The singer added, “That week of not telling the kids, my friends, anything like that, I kind of breezed through the week”.

Frankie is married to footballer Wayne Bridge and the pair share two sons together- nine-year-old Parker and eight-year-old Carter.