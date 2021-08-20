Four people have died following horrific three-car collision

Four people have tragically died following a horrific three-vehicle collision which took place in Galway on Thursday evening.

Gardaí report that the accident occured on the westbound approach to Ballinasloe, between the Junction 14 and Junction 15 exits of the M6 motorway, at approximately 7:40pm on Thursday, August 19.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for post mortem examinations to be conducted at a later date.

It has also been reported that another person involved in the crash has been hospitalised with injuries, but their condition is not yet known.

The M6 in both directions between Junction 14 and 15 is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene, with local diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved in this devastating incident.