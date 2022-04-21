Former Corrie actress Helen Flanagan makes heartbreaking announcement

Helen Flanagan, known for her role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street has shared some heartbreaking news with her 1M followers on Instagram.

The 31-year-old posted photos of her nan with a tear-jerking caption announcing the news of her passing.

The caption read, “My Nanna passed away this week. I loved and love my Nanna so much. She was an amazing lady and I am proud to be Nancy’s granddaughter”.

I am so grateful for the precious times we shared and that my Nanna got to see all three of my beautiful children that my Nanna loved so much and gave her so much joy”.

She continued, “I have the best childhood memories, holiday memories and memories with my babies with my Nanna that I am so grateful for”.

“I wish I could see her and give her one last cuddle and tell her how much I loved her but I think she knew x”.

Friends and fans of the soap star flooded the comments with supportive messages for the mum-of-three.

Coronation Street co-star Michelle Keegan wrote, “So sorry for your loss Hels xx”, with another co-star, Sally Dynevor penning, “Oh Helen I’m so sorry. Love to you and the family xxxxx”, and Katie McGlynn adding, “Sending so much love my darling”.

Made in Chelsea’s Ashley James wrote, “Aww so sorry lovely”. With Kendall Rae Knight from Love Island adding, “Oh Helen, sending you so much love”.

Our condolences go out to Helen and her family at this hard time.