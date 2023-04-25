For the one in ten people that suffer from Rosacea, French brand Avène is the answer

French skincare brand, Eau Thermale Avène, is on a mission to help redness-prone skin and develop expertly formulated skin care for all types of sensitive skin including people who may be prone to rosacea.

While we know that the cause of redness is hard to identify, there are certain situations that can trigger redness and flushing of the skin. These triggers can include, but are not limited to, diet, stress, temperature, environmental factors and an inadequate skincare routine. While some triggers are out of our control, it is possible to have a consistent skincare regime in place to calm and help taking care redness-prone skin. Avène’s Antirougeurs range has been specifically developed to help calm and soothe sensitive skin prone to redness and contains a soothing cleanser, a concentrated cream for chronic redness, a calming mask and a trioof daily moisturisers with SPFs.

The Science behind Avène Antirougeurs:

These tailor-made products, developed in line with the expertise of Avène Dermatological Laboratories are developed with a trio of active ingredients to care for this skin type:

An innovative combination of TRP-REGULIN and Avène Thermal Spring Water, to soothe skin & reduce its reactivity.

Dextran sulfate, with its protective properties, helps reduce redness and prevent it reappearing.

Pongamia oil, a natural active ingredient resulting from Pierre Fabre Botanical Expertise, enhances the soothing efficacy of TRP-REGULIN.

Spotlight on the daily Antirougeurs SPF products :

Antirougeurs Unify – Unifying Care SPF30 €27.50

Avène’s Unifying Care SPF 30 is a tinted daily moisturiser that soothes, hydrates and protects the skin daily while correcting redness for up to 6 hours. Containing anti-irritating actives, this all-in-one beauty product helps reduce redness and feelings of discomfort and overheating. The fluid formula contains corrective pearlescent agents that even out the complexion and provides immediate and long-lasting unifying efficacy.

Antirougeurs Soothing Cream SPF30 €26.50

Avène’s anti-redness day creams provide 24h hydration for long-lasting comfort while soothing and protecting. Containing shea butter for intense nourishment and a trio of ingredients working in harmony to help reduce redness & prevent it reappearing, these efficient moisturisers calm the skin and help reduce sensations of over-heating.

Antirougeurs Soothing Emulsion SPF30 €26.50

The Soothing Emulsion is suitable for normal to combination skin experiencing redness, while the Soothing Cream is more suited to people experiencing dry skin and redness.

Each product contains the expertly formulated, patented Avène SunSitive protection®. Its photoprotective complex offers effective, stable and long-lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays. The unique formulas, which are Ocean friendly, also contain a powerful antioxidant complex to protect the skin from free radicals.

Avène is available from pharmacies nationwide and online at boots.ie. For more information, please visit www.avene.ie.