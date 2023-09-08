For red, sensitive skin prone to spider veins, try these new Korean skincare products

Storyderm, the Korean skincare brand, have launched a line designed for red, sensitive skin and skin prone to telangiectasias (spider veins). It's also really suitable to use on reddened skin after injectable treatments and peels.

Storyderm Resens Red Aqua (100ml €49.00)

Storyderm Resens Red Aqua is a cleansing water designed to improve blood circulation and improve capillary dilation. The soothing antioxidant ingredients of black ginger extract and damask rose water balance moisture in the skin while delivering anti-inflammatory effects.

Storyderm Resens Red Cream (50ml €59.00)

Storyderm Resens Red Cream is a comforting cream that melts into the skin to quickly restore and soothe sensitive, irritated skin. Formulated using Storyderm’s proprietary Soothing Complex ingredients, it diminishes spider veins by strengthening blood vessel walls, improving capillary dilation and promoting blood circulation.

Storyderm Time Patch €99.00 (box of 5 pairs)

Each anti-wrinkle Time Patch contains 700 conical microneedles of crystallised Hyaluronic Acid. These penetrate deep into the skin to deliver a cocktail of Active Ingredients that help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and enhance volume and plumpness of the skin. Designed to be worn overnight, these patches can be used under the eye area, on the nasal folds, on forehead lines, and in any area you want to treat lines and wrinkles. When used once a week, they provide an immediate and direct effect, with results that can be seen after one use.

Active Ingredients

The Time Patch provides transdermal delivery of a patented botulinum toxin hybrid protein that relaxes the muscles that cause expression wrinkles.

Small chain peptides (Sh-Oligopeptide-1) travel deep into the cellular level to stimulate cells to produce more collagen. This increase in collagen results in more hydrated, plumper skin.

The special Hyaluronate Acid spheres provide five times more water-binding capacity than normal hyaluronic acid. Each Time Patch forms a smooth barrier on the skin that continuously delivers long-term moisturising benefits.

Storyderm is a Korean cosmeceutical skincare line available in salons. The brand has taken the aesthetic world by storm, with a unique ingredient deck such as spicules (liquid microneedles), stem cells and crystallized hyaluronic acid spears that act as a delivery system to a patented botulinum toxic hybrid protein. Storyderm use dynamic ingredients that stand out not only in the treatment room, but also with home care products that create a perfect marriage between therapist and client.