Footballers congratulate Harry Kane as he announces birth of son

The Kane family is growing!

Congratulations are in order for Harry Kane and his wife Kate as they have welcomed the birth of their fourth child together. 

Many football stars have been sharing their joy online after the England captain posted snaps with his new arrival, a baby boy, on social media. 

Harry and Kate also revealed the traditional name they chose for their son as they announced his arrival to the world. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

Posting a photo of himself cradling his newborn son alongside a snap of the bundle of joy fast asleep to his 15.8M Instagram followers, Harry announced his son’s name is Henry Edward Kane. 

The 30-year-old captioned the sweet post, “Welcome to the world Henry Edward Kane. 20/8/2023. Love you baby boy!”.

Many fans and football legends headed to the comments to congratulate Harry and Kate on the newest addition to their family.

Manchester United's Harry McGuire wrote, “Congrats to you all”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @katekanex

“Congratulations both”, penned Manchester City player Jack Grealish.  

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Keane added, “Congrats guys”.

Harry and Kate tied the knot back in 2019 and are already proud parents to three children- six-year-old Ivy, five-year-old Vivienne Jane, and two-year-old Louis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @katekanex

They announced they were expecting their fourth child back in March by sharing a Polaroid picture of Harry and Kate holding a positive pregnancy test and revealing, “Over the moon to be expecting baby No.4! Coming soon”.

Just last week, Kate confirmed that the family had moved to Munich, Germany, after Harry transferred clubs from Tottenham Hotspur to FC Bayern.

Posting snaps of the family exploring a Munich football stadium, she said, "Welcome to Munich. New beginnings".

Congratulations again to Harry and Kate as they settle into life as a family-of-six!

