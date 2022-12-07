Footballer revealed as next celeb to join Dancing With The Stars

Footballer Stephanie Roche has been announced as the next celebrity to compete in Dancing With The Stars in the new year.

Stephanie will be swapping her football boots for dancing shoes as she takes to the dancefloor in the new season which airs on RTÉ One in January 2023.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, she revealed, “I’m excited and nervous to get started on Dancing with the Stars. This is a whole new experience for me and one that will definitely take me out of my comfort zone but I’m excited to learn to dance and to enjoy the whole experience”.

Stephanie is one of Ireland’s best known female footballers with the striker making her international debut in 2009. She has scored 14 goals over the course of her 58 appearances.

Today she plays club football for Peamount United. In her first season with them, Stephanie won the Golden Boot by scoring an incredible 26 goals.

In 2017, she was front and centre of the group of Irish players who spoke out about the inadequate conditions that the women’s international squad faced.

This brave move by the players brought about change and many believe it paved the way for the current squad qualifying for the World Cup.

Stephanie is a regular pundit and commentator of soccer on RTÉ after she appeared on Ultimate Hell Week in 2021.

She married her long-term partner, Dean Zambra in June and is just back from their honeymoon in time to start her training for series six of Dancing With The Stars.

We can't wait to see Stephanie battle it out on the dancefloor!