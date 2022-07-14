Footballer Jordan Pickford ties the knot in lavish Maldivian wedding

Everton footballer Jordan Pickford finally got to marry the love of his life Megan Davison on a beach in the Maldives after the Covid-19 pandemic pushed back their wedding plans.

The 28-year-old and his new wife shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts showing the lavish ceremony they had. Megan captioned the post, “Worth the wait for the most magical day with my soulmate. Introducing The Pickfords. 18.06.2022”.

The carousel of photos shows just how gorgeous their big day was. The couple and their intimate wedding party were surrounded by crystal clear blue water and a white sandy beach when the pair exchanged vows. Pink and white roses along with pampas grass decorated the beautiful beach.

Megan looked fabulously elegant in a white fishtail lace gown. The dress was off her shoulders and had a stunning floor-length veil. Her golden locks were curled effortlessly to frame her face.

Pickford looked dapper in a white suit, cream bow tie and brown loafers.

The couple’s three-year-old son Arlo stole the show as he held a sign that read ‘Daddy here comes Mammy!”. The 26-year-old described her son as being a “tearjerker”.

Credit: Instagram

Fans of Jordan’s headed to the comments to congratulate the couple on getting hitched and complemented how picturesque their wedding setting was.

One fan wrote, “Absolutely stunning pictures! Congratulations to you both”, while a second penned, “Fab, what a beautiful dress, picturesque setting and lovely smiling couple. Wishing you both a long and happy lifetime of love and adventures”.

Real Housewives of Cheshire star and wife of footballer Phil Bardlesy, Tanya, added, “You look beautiful, congratulations to you both. Wishing you all the happiness in the world”.

The couple, who have been dating since they were teenagers, legally tied the knot in March 2020 but could not host a big celebration due to Covid-19 restrictions.