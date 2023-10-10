Football star Jill Scott shares insight into wedding planning

Jill Scott has revealed she has finally started planning her wedding with her fiancée Shelley Unitt.

The England football star who won I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here last year, has admitted the pair “haven’t had the time” to plan their wedding up until now.

Jill and Shelley announced their engagement back in March 2020 and now they are finally getting to organise their big day.

Opening up to OK!, Jill revealed “I’m ready for some time off and spending it with my friends and family. But I do miss the game, I won’t lie”, when chatting about her career.

The 36-year-old then admitted that she and Shelley now have time for themselves to plan their wedding.

“It’s been so busy that we’re like passing ships at times, but we’re definitely starting to think about what we want to do”.

“We’ve been engaged for nearly four years now, but with Covid and lockdown happening, we sort of lost momentum for a while”.

“But Shelly and I have finally been making some wedding plans and we’re definitely in the swing of things now”.

Chatting more about having to focus solely on football, Jill explained, “My life has been about football and pretty much nothing else. At first it was about fitting football into my life, but then the more professional I became, life had to fit around football”.

“I’ve had so many incredible experiences, like playing the finals at Wembley and my family travelling with me for the World Cup. But I’m now trying to find that balance between work and spending quality time with them”.

The midfielder added, “Family, friends… those special moments put life into perspective. I do feel bad at times, especially when I’ve had to miss out on important events. But I also know I have their support with everything and they’re so proud of what I’ve achieved”.

Jill and Shelly first met through Shelley’s sister, and Jill’s former teammate, Rachel Unitt, and have been an item for over six years.

We can’t wait to hear more about the wedding they’re planning.