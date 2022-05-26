Football pals gather around Marcus Rashford to celebrate his engagement

Congratulations are in order for Manchester United football player Marcus Rashford as he has popped the question to girlfriend Lucia Loi.

Taking to Instagram, Rashford shared a photo from after he asked Lucia to be his wife. He captioned it, “24.05.22 @lucialoi”.

The 24-year-old went all out to surprise Lucia with the stunning proposal. The romantic set-up was surrounded by candles and a bed of white roses. A gorgeous heart-shaped flower arrangement framed the background of the snap.

Light displays lit up the night sky to add a ‘spark’ to the already lovely proposal area.

Rashford sported cargo trousers and a white t-shirt, while his wife-to-be wore denim jeans and a black crop top.

Marcus and his fiancée were inundated with congratulatory messages from football friends, as well as other celeb pals.

The official Instagram page for Manchester United wrote, “So happy for you both!”, followed by footballer James Garner penning, “Congratulations bro”.

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson added, “Congrats brother”, along with Angel Gomes saying, “Congrats you both”.

Queen of the jungle and author Giovanna Fletcher left a red heart emoji in the comments for the couple, with The Only Way is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou adding, “Wow congratulations how beautiful”.

Marcus is widely known for his charitable contributions, mostly the work he carried out during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown to ensure no child would go hungry as the government stopped providing free school meals. He helped to raise over £20M in order to provide meals for children.

Due to his work to end child poverty, the football star was awarded an MBE, which was presented to him by Prince William in Windsor Castle in 2021.