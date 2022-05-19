Football fans are going to love this week’s Late Late Show line-up

Listen up, football fans! RTÉ have just announced the full line-up of stars set to appear on tomorrow night's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, and it's sure to make Irish football lovers very happy!

To kick things off though, President Michael D Higgins will be live in-studio to speak with Ryan about his passion project, his Machnamh 100 series of seminars on the War of Independence and Civil War, his decade as president of Ireland and his love of football.

On this week's Late Late Show, they're marking one hundred years of Irish football with some of the greatest players to have worn the green jersey. Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn, David O'Leary, Packie Bonner and Shay Given will share their memories of the glory days of Irish football.

Also joining the show will be current internationals Gavin Bazunu, Dara O'Shea, Jessie Stapleton and Chloe Mustaki and managers Vera Pauw and Stephen Kenny. John Charlton will also be joining us to pay tribute to his father, the late, great Jack Charlton.

Plus, we will have music from singer-songwriter David Gray who will perform This Year’s Love and Dan McCabe will sing Fields of Athenry.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show this Friday, May 20 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.