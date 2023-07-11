Foodie heaven: the Coburg at The Conrad launches new Supper Club

Conrad Dublin’s destination restaurant The Coburg is launching its very own Supper Club. In what is set to be the first of the series, the 5-star hotel restaurant is welcoming food lovers to dine solo or in groups and enjoy an expertly curated evening of food and wine in a comfortable and convivial setting with like minded individuals.

Attendees can expect a four-course tasting menu created by Executive Head Chef, Marek Sulg, complete with a carefully chosen wine pairing for each dish. In keeping with The Coburg’s ethos, each dish will celebrate the best of Irish produce and suppliers.

Guests will be welcomed with a moreish Reception canapé of Smoked Salmon Tartar and Keta Caviar served in a Savoury cone. The First Course will be a light bite of Crab Meat in Cucumber Cannelloni, dressed with Saffron Mayo, Apple, and Coriander Cress. The next course of Pan Fried Monkfish atop Charred Leek, Olive oil mash, Coconut and Lemongrass and drizzled with Chilli Oil. The Third Course sees diners enjoy a juicy Hereford Beef Fillet with potato cube, broccoli and onion three ways – Burnt Onion Puree, Roscoff Onion, and Confit Shallot smothered with a Tarragon Jus. The final course will see guests enjoy a Duo Of Irish Cheese with Crackers and Quince Jelly.

The first Supper Club will be hosted by Sue Hodder, the award winning Chief Winemaker at Wynns Winery, Australia, who has selected the four featured wines that will enhance the culinary evening.

The spotlight wines of the evening will likely include The Gables Cabernet Sauvignon and Wynn’s Chardonnay; all sourced from Wynns Coonawarra Estate. Each bottle has been expertly chosen to accompany each course and offers a fully rounded flavour profile from classic cedar and blackberry, to notes of elegant pear and nectarine.

The Coburg’s first Supper Club event will be held on Monday, July 17th, kicking off with canapes at 6:30pm. Tickets are priced at €79pp and can be purchased via Opentable (insert link) with early booking advised to avoid disappointment.

For more information on The Coburg’s Supper Club as well as all of Conrad’s premium food & beverage offerings, please visit conraddublinrestaurants.com.