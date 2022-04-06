Food Safety Authority recalls even more Ferrero Kinder products

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued an urgent recall on a number of Ferrero Kinder products, which are particularly popular around this time of year.

According to the FSAI warning, these products are being recalled due to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak.

Initially, only two product batches were recalled due to the outbreak, however, today it has been advised that four more product batches are also to be recalled due to a link with an ongoing food poisoning outbreak of Salmonella, which is affecting Ireland, the UK and a number of other European countries.

To date, there have been ten cases in Ireland with the same strain of Salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak. A number of these Irish cases have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered. The FSAI is warning consumers who may have the recalled products at home not to eat them.

The product batches being recalled include: the 75g pack of Kinder Mini Eggs with best before dates between April 20 and August 21, 2022; the 150g pack of Kinder Egg Hunt Kits with best before dates between April 20 and August 21, 2022; the 100g packs of Kinder Surprise with best before dates between April 20 and August 21, 2022, and the 200g packs of Kinder Schokobons with best before dates between April 20 and August 21, 2022.

The original two products that were recalled include: the 20g packs of Kinder Surprise with best before dates between July 11 and October 7, 2022 and the 3 x 20g packs of Kinder Surprise with best before dates between July 11 and October 7, 2022.

Extended recall of additional Ferrero Kinder products. See more detail in the press release: https://t.co/KKdX2QY5Gf. pic.twitter.com/PlK9ssoTJu — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) April 5, 2022

If anyone has any of the affected products at home, they are advised not to eat them. In a statement released by the FSAI, Ferrero said, “We know that many of these Kinder products are popular at this time of year with Easter approaching. We urge consumers to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that they are not eaten.”

“There are ten cases of Salmonella food poisoning in Ireland linked to this outbreak. The most common symptom of Salmonella food poisoning is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.”

The FSAI continues to liaise with the Department of Health and is working closely with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre of the HSE, as well as the relevant agencies in the UK and Europe. The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and the FSAI will provide further updates, as necessary.