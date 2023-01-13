Florence Pugh reveals ‘shock’ when she refused to diet for roles

Florence Pugh has been opening up about diet culture in Hollywood.

The Wonder actress took part in a video for Vogue’s YouTube channel yesterday, in which she taught viewers how to make garlic crostini bread.

Within the chatty video, the 27-year-old began to discuss how food can be a difficult subject for women.

“Body image for women is a major thing,” she explained. “From the moment you start growing thighs and bums and boobs and all of it, everything starts changing. And your relationship with food starts changing.”

The award-winning star then went on to reminisce how her career was affected by diet culture, because she refused to take part in it. “I had a weird chapter at the beginning of my career, but that was because I wasn't complying. I think that was confusing to people, especially in Hollywood,” Florence stated.

“Women in Hollywood, especially young women in Hollywood, are obviously putting themselves in all these ways in order to get whatever opportunity that they need to get because that's just the way that it's been,” the Little Women star continued.

Florence further explained that for one particular role, it was anticipated that she would go on a diet, but she refused to do so. “When I went and I did that project it was expected that you would be on whatever diet you needed to be on and for me that was shocking because I'd never done that before,” she noted.

Florence concluded her discussion by saying that diets are not something that she wants to take part in. “It's not to say other people can't do that but I think I definitely put my foot down in that aspect,” she detailed.

Florence has always been vocal against trolls commenting on her body, particularly on social media. She received particular praise in October of last year, when she got slammed by online trolls for wearing a braless dress to Paris Fashion Week.

“I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it,” she wrote passionately on Instagram at the time. Well done Florence!