Florence Pugh reflects on dealing with breakups in the public eye

Florence Pugh has been reflecting on how fame has impacted her personal and romantic relationships.

The Little Women actress has shot to fame over the last decade, including being nominated for an Academy Award and two BAFTAs.

Now, in her latest candid interview, Florence has opened up about how her life has changed since she became a Hollywood star.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the 29-year-old admitted that her busy schedule has affected her relationships with friends and family.

“I’ve worked back-to-back since I started, and I’ve missed so much,” she revealed, noting that she has missed significant family events, birthdays and barbecues with friends.

“I’ve now come to terms with things that I don’t like about myself and want to change. I don’t want to have things just happen to me any more,” Florence confessed.

The Oppenheimer star then reflected on her last breakup, which was with someone who she has never publicly named. Florence detailed that her split occurred in 2023, just before she began filming her romantic-drama We Live In Time.

“It was a scary break-up, and I think that movie forced me to realise I can’t wait for people any more. I can’t accept this version of love. I have to help myself,” Florence explained.

Teasing that she is currently “in love” in a new relationship, the actress shared: “I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy! I’m tricky – I’m always busy, I can never make dates. But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that – I want a family.”

Last November, Florence confirmed that she was freezing her eggs, after being diagnosed with endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome.

Speaking on the SHE MD podcast, she stated that it was “just a bit of a mind-boggling realisation, and one that I'm really lucky and glad that I found out when I did because I've been wanting kids since I was a child.”