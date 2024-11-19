Florence Pugh details why she froze her eggs when she turned 27

Florence Pugh has revealed the reason why she chose to freeze her eggs.

The We Live In Time actress recently appeared on the SHE MD podcast, during which she shared that she recently received two significant health diagnoses.

The 28-year-old explained that she made the decision to freeze her eggs last year, after she was diagnosed with endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – both of which can cause fertility issues.

“I had this sudden feeling that I should go and get everything checked. I'd had a few weird dreams, I think my body was telling me,” Florence recalled, as she revealed the reason why she decided to have health tests.

After undergoing an egg count, the Oppenheimer star was advised to freeze her eggs at the age of 27.

“It was just so bizarre because my family are baby-making machines. My mum had babies into her forties. My gran had babies throughout … And then of course, I learned completely different information, at age 27, that I need to get my eggs out, and do it quickly, which was just a bit of a mind-boggling realization, and one that I'm really lucky and glad that I found out when I did because I've been wanting kids since I was a child,” Florence admitted.

Opening up about her prior knowledge of PCOS, she continued: “I didn't think that it was something that is common. I really just thought that it was something that you'd feel and that you'd know you had and that it wasn't really a worry.”

Florence added: “And then of course you find out you do have it, and you realize you have to change your lifestyle, you have to be proactive and think ahead into the future. I think [for] lots of young women, that's not really necessarily what you're thinking of doing when you're in your twenties.”

During her interview, the Oscar nominee further noted why she is passionate in speaking about women's health.

“It wouldn't be that hard to educate everybody on this when you're at school. It's something that will be the defining factor of whether you can have children or not,” she concluded.