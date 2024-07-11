Flogas launches ‘Team Ireland’ Tariff as Official Energy Partner for Paris 2024 Olympics

Flogas, Ireland’s fastest growing energy provider in electricity, LPG, natural gas, solar and renewable energy solutions in Ireland, is proud to reveal a new ‘Team Ireland’ tariff as part of its partnership as the official Energy Partner of Team Ireland for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Committed to providing energy solutions for everyone, Flogas is excited to reveal its Team Ireland tariff, whereby when you sign up to the new Flogas Dual Fuel ‘Team Ireland’ tariff, you’ll receive a 22% discount and a €300 welcome bonus*! To sign up visit www.flogas.ie.

Unveiled by Flogas brand ambassadors and Olympians, Ciara Mageean (Athletics) and Jordan Conroy (Rugby Sevens) this new tariff is part of Flogas’ new campaign, "The Energy Behind Team Ireland” which aims to energise and support Irish athletes on their journey to the games. This new offer reflects Flogas' commitment to providing reliable and affordable energy solutions to households across Ireland.

Flogas is committed to supporting strong vibrant communities and believe that sport plays a vital role in doing so. By partnering with Team Ireland for the Paris Olympics 2024, Flogas is not only supporting top athletes but also encouraging young athletes to follow their dreams and pursue their passions.

In addition, for every new sign up to the Flogas Dual Fuel ‘Team Ireland’ tariff, Flogas will donate €10 to the ‘Make a Difference Athlete’s Fund’. Set up by the OFI this fund provides financial support to coaches, training partners, or other sport science service providers who are targeting qualification for the Paris 2024 or the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.

"The Energy Behind Team Ireland" campaign will feature a series of engaging initiatives and content, highlighting the journeys of Jordan Conroy and Ciara Mageean as they prepare for Paris 2024. A special two part series on Virgin Media One, “The Energy Behind Team Ireland” will air on Thursday, 18th of July and Thursday, 25th of July at 8:30pm. The series will follow Flogas ambassadors and renowned athletes Ciara Mageean and Jordan Conroy on their Olympic journey offering an intimate look into Team Ireland, the clubs and communities that inspire them.

Additionally Flogas has partnered with Olympians Derval O’Rourke, David Gillick and Rob Heffernan as the official sponsor of their ‘Medals & Mics’ podcast. From winning World and European titles to competing at 9 Olympic Games to then creating new lives outside of sport, this podcast series discusses the lessons learnt and how they can be applied to everyday life, special guests will include Sonia O’Sullivan, Annalise Murphy, Gary O’Donovan and more. Medals & Mics is available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube.

Olympian, European Medallist, and Irish Record Holder, Ciara Mageean said, “As a Flogas ambassador, I couldn’t be prouder to be part of ‘The Energy Behind Team Ireland’ campaign. It’s not just about me; it’s about shining a light on the amazing people behind the scenes that make our dreams as athletes possible. Brands have a real opportunity to make a difference by joining athletes on a path to success, and recognising the role a community plays in our lives.”

Speaking of his ambassador role, Olympian and Rugby Sevens Star, Jordan Conroy said: “Returning to the Olympics is an honour and I couldn’t have made it here without the incredible support from my team, my family and my friends. As a Flogas ambassador, I’m genuinely thrilled to have their support behind me as part of ‘The Energy Behind Team Ireland’ campaign. It’s heartening to see brands like Flogas stepping up to champion athletes like myself and shine a light on the extraordinary people who’ve been there since day one.”

Discussing the ‘Medal and Mics’ podcast sponsorship, Olympian Derval O’Rourke said, "David, Rob and I are delighted to have Flogas onboard as the official sponsors of our Medal and Mics podcast. It's a wonderful synergy, especially with Flogas being the Official Energy partner of Team Ireland for Paris 2024. Our podcast celebrates the spirit of the Olympics, and we're thrilled to have Flogas powering our journey as we share stories and insights with fellow Irish Olympians."

