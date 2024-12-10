Flogas flogas helps families cut energy bills with €300 bonus & smart solutions

Flogas, one of Ireland’s fastest growing energy providers in electricity, LPG, natural gas, solar and renewable energy solutions is thrilled to announce its best value Dual Fuel tariff and Electricity tariff to mark the celebration of Flogas’ latest campaign, The Gas Part.

Highlighting that Flogas provides much more than just gas, powering Irish homes and businesses with electricity, solar, and renewable options as well. The new Dual Fuel tariff offers Irish households unbeatable value, with a €300 welcome bonus and a 24% discount on dual fuel, or a 26% discount and a €220 welcome bonus for electricity only customers. All new customers to the Flogas dual fuel tariff will receive their welcome bonus after the first month of sign up.

With the cost of living rising, Irish households are under greater pressure this winter, and energy costs remain a significant concern. The new dual fuel tariff from Flogas provides real savings that make a difference, helping families manage their energy expenses during the colder months.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen an opportunity to educate our customers about the range of affordable energy solutions that Flogas can provide”, said Rita Kirwan, Marketing and Communications Director at Flogas. “Many people think of us primarily as a gas provider, but we’re proud to offer so much more, from electricity to solar solutions and EV charging. With our new Dual Fuel tariff and Electricity tariff and the launch of The Gas Part campaign, we’re making it clear that Flogas is a one-stop shop for affordable, sustainable energy for Irish homes.”

To help Irish households reduce their energy bills Flogas has compiled seven simple tips for households looking to manage energy costs effectively this winter.

Switch to the Flogas Dual Fuel Tariff

With Flogas’ new Dual Fuel tariff, customers can make significant savings this winter. Take advantage of a €300 welcome bonus and a 24% discount on dual fuel, or a 26% discount with a €220 welcome bonus for electricity-only customers. These savings make it easier to keep homes warm while lowering energy costs.

Invest in Smart Home Technology

Smart technology can optimise your home’s energy use. Visit the Flogas e-store for energy-efficient smart home products, from programmable thermostats to LED lighting. These devices help manage and reduce energy consumption, making it easy to save on bills.

Use Energy-Efficient Appliances

Appliances with high energy efficiency ratings use less power. When shopping for new appliances, look for “A” rated or higher models. Efficient appliances reduce both electricity consumption and running costs without sacrificing quality or performance.

Cook Smarter, Save More

Use your oven efficiently by cooking multiple items together rather than separately. The top of the oven is hotter, while the bottom is cooler, allowing you to cook foods at different temperatures simultaneously. Avoid opening the oven door frequently, as each opening releases valuable heat, making your oven work harder to maintain temperature.

Lower Your Thermostat

According to the SEAI, lowering your thermostat by just one degree can reduce heating costs by up to 10%. The temperature in hallways and bedrooms should be cooler, ideally between 15-18°C. Smart thermostats, available from the Flogas e-store, allow you to control your heating remotely, optimising energy usage and cost.

Weatherproof Your Home

Proper insulation is key to reducing heat loss. Consider adding extra layers to your attic insulation if it’s less than 200mm thick. Protect your hot water tank with a lagging jacket or opt for cylinder factory-applied insulation, which is highly efficient and more durable. Simple steps to weatherproof your home will maximise warmth and minimise heating needs, ensuring you get the most out of your Flogas tariff.

Insulate and Seal Gaps

Seal gaps around doors and windows to prevent drafts, keeping warm air in and cold air out. Draught excluders, door sweeps, and window insulation film are affordable solutions that make a noticeable difference in heating efficiency.

For more information on the new Flogas Dual Fuel tariff or to explore energy-saving products in the Flogas e-store, visit www.flogas.ie.

