Five people hospitalised following collision in Monaghan

Five people have been hospitalised following a two-car collision in Co.Monaghan.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two cars.

The crash occurred on the R180 between Carrickmacross and Ballybay in Co.Monaghan earlier today, Thursday, October 19, 2023 at approximately 10.15am.

A female passenger of one of the cars, who is in her 50’s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, with serious injuries.

The driver of this vehicle, a woman in her 20’s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger of the second vehicle, a woman in her 60’s, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a man in his 50’s, and a female passenger in her 40’s were also taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the collision is preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Killarue, Carrickmacross, Co.Monaghan, today, Thursday 19th October 2023, between 9.30am and 10.30am, and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.