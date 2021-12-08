Five festive nail designs we’re absolutely obsessed with this season

It’s that time of year again — time to decide just what sort of festive nails you want to wear this Christmas season.

While it might not seem like such a big deal, it really is. After all, you’re going to be looking at and dealing with these nails for at least two weeks, and arguably the best two weeks of the year. So you better make sure you absolutely love them.

December is the time to get creative with your nails and opt for something fun and festive. That’s why we’ve rounded five of our favourite nail designs which are sure to keep your spirits up this Christmas season.

If you’re still in need of some nail inspo, then here it is!

Red Marble Stars

Marbled nails are really in right now, so why not embrace the trend with this stunning ruby red design?

Credit: @carlottaspagna89

French Santa Nails

A festive twist on the classic French tip design, these nails are super fun without being too garish.

Credit: @laparisiennestylee

Gold Glitter

If you’re looking for a nail design to bring you right into the new year, then this is the one for you. Its classy and understated vibe is just gorgeous!

Credit: @laparisiennestylee

Boughs of Holly

Red, white and gold are obvious nail polish colours to go for at this time of year, so why not mix things up a bit and go for this fabulous forest green colour? The neutral accent nails with boughs of holly are such a pretty touch.

Credit: @viirii33

Red & Gold Sparkles

This fabulous nail design just screams festive vibes. Ideal for those of who like to keep things simple but still want to mark the season with a touch of glitter.