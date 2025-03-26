First trailer released for Alec Baldwin film ‘Rust’ after death on set

The first trailer for Rust has been released, over three years after the death of one of its crew members.

On October 21, 2021, filming was continuing on Western film Rust, starring 30 Rock actor Alec Baldwin, in New Mexico. Tragically, while holding a prop gun during rehearsals on set, Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

Souza survived his injuries, but 42-year-old Hutchins passed away. Following a lengthy investigation, Baldwin was found to be not responsible for the cinematographer’s death. His case was subsequently dismissed in July 2024.

Meanwhile, Rust’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty in March 2024 of involuntary manslaughter. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her responsibility in Hutchins’ tragic passing.

Now, one year on from Gutierrez-Reed’s verdict, viewers have been given their first glimpse at the much-discussed Rust.

Earlier today, the team behind the film took to social media to release their first trailer, which can be viewed below:

The official logline for Rust reads: “In 1880s Kansas, recently orphaned Lucas McCalister accidentally kills a rancher and is sentenced to hang. In a twist of fate, his estranged grandfather, the notorious outlaw Harland Rust, breaks him out of jail and takes him on the run toward Mexico.”

It continues: “As they flee across the unforgiving wilderness, the fugitive pair must outrun the determined U.S. Marshal Wood Helm and a ruthless bounty hunter named ‘Preacher.'”

Alongside Baldwin, the movie also stars Patrick Scott McDermott, Josh Hopkins, Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher and Jake Busey.

Viewers have since been taking to social media to express their thoughts on the long-awaited trailer for Rust.

“Releasing the film is a way to honour Hutchins. The film looks solid,” one user commented on YouTube.

“Looks really good. Glad they are still releasing it in spite of the tragedy that occurred,” another agreed.

Following its world premiere in Poland last November, Rust will now be released digitally and in select cinemas on May 2.