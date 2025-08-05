First trailer is released for new Colleen Hoover film ‘Regretting You’

We finally have a trailer for Colleen Hoover’s next movie!

In recent years, the bestselling author has started adapting several of her novels into movies. Hoover’s work was transferred onto the big screen for the first time last August, when It Ends With Us debuted in cinemas.

Now, Paramount Pictures is set to release their own adaptation of Regretting You, based on Hoover’s 2019 novel of the same name.

Ahead of its premiere later this year, the studio has delighted fans by releasing its official trailer.

Earlier today, Paramount took to social media to debut the full trailer for Regretting You, which can be viewed below.

The official logline for Regretting You reads: “A shocking car wreck takes the lives of two family members, unlocking a series of secrets, lies and regrets. The people left behind can’t move forward without looking at the past. Regretting You explores what’s left behind after a tragedy, the messiness and grief, but also the beauty of life and love.”

Mckenna Grace will be taking on the role of Clara, alongside Mason Thames as Miller, Allison Williams as Morgan, Dave Franco as Jonah, Scott Eastwood as Chris, and Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny.

Following the trailer’s release, many Colleen Hoover fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“I really liked this book and the movie adaptation looks amazing! Can't wait for it to come out,” one follower commented.

“The soundtrack is incredible and the movie looks SO GOOD. Honestly I can’t wait,” another praised.

Two further novels from Hoover’s work are also in the process of being adapted into films. Verity, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, is expected to be released on May 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Reminders of Him – with Maika Monroe starring in the lead role – is also estimated to be premiering in cinemas next year, on February 13.

Regretting You will launch in cinemas on October 24 of this year.