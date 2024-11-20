First three celebs joining Strictly Come Dancing live tour revealed

Strictly Come Dancing have announced the first three celebrities set to take part in the 2025 live UK tour.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour will kick off in January of next year and will feature some of the contestants of the latest competition.

While all four judges will be going on tour, it has also been confirmed that Janette Manrara will be returning to host the live show.

The news of the first three celebrities joining the cast broke online earlier today, with the Strictly social media team revealing that Gladiator Montell Douglas, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and singer Shayne Ward will be going on tour.

A photo of the three celebs was posted online as the Strictly Live Tour Instagram page stated, “Exciting news, Strictly fans! We’re thrilled to reveal the first three celebrities joining the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour!”.

“Montell Douglas – Gladiator and Olympian extraordinaire. Sarah Hadland – Comedy queen and TV legend. Shayne Ward – Actor, singer, and all-around charmer”.

“These stars, straight from the current BBC series, will be swapping the studio for the stage in January, bringing their dazzling moves to arenas across the UK”.

The statement continued, “But that’s not all! Joining them will be ALL four fabulous judges: Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, and making her tour debut, Motsi Mabuse. Plus, the wonderful Janette Manrara returns to host the show you love!”.

“More celebs to be announced soon – stay tuned! Who's ready for glitter, glamour, and some serious sparkle?”.

After the exciting announcement was made, Montell revealed, “Strictly fans on tour – are you ready? I’m beyond excited to be joining the live tour! I’ve heard amazing things about audiences all over the country. Bring on January – I can’t wait to hit the road and share this incredible experience with you all!”.

Sarah Hadland explained, “I’m very excited to be joining the Strictly Live Tour – I’ve been having such a ball on the TV show! And after the amazing experience of performing in Blackpool at the weekend, I’m delighted that I’ll be able to continue this fabulous journey on the tour in 2025!”.

Shayne Ward also commented to say, “I’m buzzing to be on the tour next year. I’ve sung in many of the venues before, so I know the amazing atmosphere that the arena audiences bring. I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans there!”.