First Dates’ Fred Sirieix unveils first photo from lavish wedding

Fred Sirieix is officially a married man!

The First Dates maître d' has confirmed that he has tied the knot with his fiancée of five years, Fruitcake.

Fred took to social media last night to share the wonderful news of his nuptials.

On his Instagram account, the 53-year-old chose to unveil a beautiful photo of the newlyweds, taken after their lavish ceremony in Negril, Jamaica.

For their special day, blushing bride Fruitcake wore a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, paired with a stunning veil. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a white tux with a matching black bowtie.

In the caption of their joint post, the happy couple simply wrote the date of their wedding: “18.02.2025”.

Following their exciting update, many of Fred and Fruitcake’s fellow stars have been taking to Instagram to send their well-wishes.

“Congratulations guys! All the very best and sending lots of love,” penned JLS singer Marvin Humes.

“Huge congratulations my friend,” commented retired Olympic medalist Greg Rutherford.

“Congratulations guys,” added recent I’m A Celebrity star Melvin Odoom.

Fred and Fruitcake – who keeps her real name private – initially went public with their relationship back in 2018. Before his romance with Fruitcake, Fred had been in a relationship with Alex Spendolini, and the pair continue to co-parent their two children – daughter Andrea (20) and son Lucien (15).

In March 2020, Fred and Fruitcake announced that they were engaged to be married, and were hoping to tie the knot in 2021. However, the couple’s wedding plans were delayed multiple times due to the Covid pandemic restrictions.

Speaking to OK! last April, Fred opened up about the key to his relationship with his partner.

“We really like each other and we have a lot of fun. We laugh, we constantly joke and if something happens, the first thing that I think about is calling Fruitcake and telling her and vice versa. So it’s very nice to have a companion like that,” he gushed.