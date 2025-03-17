Firmer, smoother, younger-looking skin – discover Clarins Extra-Firming collection

Clarins, the global leader in luxury skincare, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Extra-Firming range. This expertly crafted collection is designed to enhance skin elasticity, firmness, and radiance, providing the perfect balance between effectiveness and sustainability. Much loved by Irish women, Clarins has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, natural, and effective skincare solutions. With a commitment to natural ingredients and advanced scientific research, Clarins has redefined age-defying skincare with five exceptional products, each tailored to meet different skin needs.

The science behind extra-firming

As skin matures, it gradually loses its natural firmness and elasticity, leading to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The Clarins Extra-Firming range is formulated to counteract these signs of aging by supporting skin’s collagen and elastin production. At the heart of this range is a groundbreaking blend of botanical extracts, including:

Kangaroo Flower Extract – Renowned for its powerful regenerative properties, it helps boost skin’s youthful resilience.

Organic Mitracarpus Extract – Works to reinforce skin firmness and elasticity.

Desert Date Extract – A potent ingredient that helps promote an even skin tone.

Shea Butter – Provides deep nourishment, ensuring skin stays hydrated and supple.

Clarins’ Anti-Pollution Complex – Shields skin from environmental stressors and pollution.

Each product in the Extra-Firming range combines these powerful natural ingredients with Clarins’ advanced skincare technology, delivering visible and lasting results.

How it works

The Extra-Firming range works in harmony with the skin’s natural regeneration process. By deeply nourishing the skin and enhancing its ability to repair and strengthen, the formulas help visibly smooth wrinkles and restore firmness. Used consistently, these products improve skin density, elasticity, and hydration, unveiling a more youthful and radiant complexion.

Why it’s good for your skin

Firms and Lifts: Helps to tighten and redefine facial contours.

Smooths Wrinkles: Reduces the appearance of fine lines for a youthful look.

Hydrates and Nourishes: Infused with skin-loving ingredients to provide deep moisture.

Protects Against External Aggressors: Shields skin from environmental damage with antioxidant-rich formulas.

Sustainable and Refillable: The eco-conscious design allows for product refills, reducing waste and promoting a greener beauty routine.

The five products in the range

1. Extra-Firming Day Cream SPF15 – Refillable

Designed for daily protection, this cream offers SPF15 to defend against UV damage while firming and hydrating the skin. It’s perfect for those looking for an all-in-one solution to combat aging while safeguarding against sun exposure.

2. Extra-Firming Day Cream for Dry Skin – Refillable

Specially formulated for dry skin, this rich and nourishing day cream provides long-lasting hydration while reinforcing skin’s firmness and elasticity. The luxurious texture ensures comfort throughout the day.

3. Extra-Firming Day Cream for All Skin Types – Refillable

This lightweight yet deeply hydrating formula is ideal for all skin types, delivering visible firming results while maintaining optimal moisture balance.

4. Extra-Firming Night Cream for Dry Skin – Refillable

Nighttime is when skin naturally repairs itself. This intensely nourishing night cream is designed for dry skin, offering deep hydration while enhancing skin’s regeneration process overnight.

5. Extra-Firming Night Cream for All Skin Types – Refillable

A universal nighttime solution that supports skin’s overnight recovery process, leaving it firmer, smoother, and more radiant by morning.

Experience the Future of Firming Skincare

The Clarins Extra-Firming range is a testament to the brand’s dedication to quality, sustainability, and effective skincare solutions. Whether you’re looking for all-day hydration, sun protection, or intense overnight repair, this collection offers the perfect regimen for firmer, younger-looking skin. Elevate your skincare routine with Clarins and embrace the beauty of firmer, healthier skin every day.

For more information or to purchase, visit www.clarins.ie. Also available in all good pharmacies and retailers nationwide.