Finding love in lockdown: Facebook launch a new online dating service

Let’s face it, all of these lockdowns and restrictions have put a serious damper on our dating lives, right? How are we supposed to meet people and form meaningful relationships if we can’t even travel 5km beyond our houses?

Luckily for us singletons, Facebook have launched a brand new online dating feature, perfect for finding love in lockdown. The service operates completely separate from your main Facebook feed and profile — meaning none of your Facebook friends need to know that you’re using this new feature.

You simply set up a profile and interact with other users away from your main Facebook page. Facebook Dating also won’t suggest current Facebook friends as potential matches. It does however offer you the opportunity to select up to nine of your Facebook friends as a secret crush.

The feature won’t notify these friends about your crush, unless they also select you as one of their secret crushes. It brings the whole ‘secret admirers’ trope to a whole new level!

Once matches are made and interactions are shared, couples are encouraged to go on virtual dates, using Facebook Dating’s video call feature.

According to Facebook, Dating was made with “safety, security and privacy at the forefront”.

“We worked with experts in these areas to provide easy access to safety tips and build protections into Facebook Dating, including the ability to report and block anyone, as well as stopping people from sending photos, links, payments or videos in messages,” the company assured.

“We’re committed to making Facebook Dating a place where people feel comfortable looking for a date and starting meaningful relationships.”