Find your summer style – creating perfect memories with perfect prints

We’ve been waiting for it for ages, and now summer is finally here – time to make the best of it. We’re not sure if the big gigs will happen, we’re not even sure if everywhere will open yet, but we’ve been making plans regardless.

Whether it’s a garden get together, BBQs with besties, beach fun or a picnic in the park – there’s still tonnes of things to do. And what better way to record the memories we’re making than with our instax cameras. And even better, you can share those perfect memories too – so they’re not just sitting on your phone.

There’s something really lovely about having an instant photo appear as soon as you take it – it’s a beautiful old style, reminiscent of those photos your grandma has in that box at the top of her wardrobe – memories of her when she was your age. Taking (and giving) these types of photos means that one day you might have your own box filled with memories of years gone by.

If you don’t have an instax camera – there’s a huge range to choose from, and they won’t break the bank either – check them out here.

One of our favourites is the instax mini 11– really simple to use and lots of fun to and you get a lovely print every time. It does everything for you with the automatic exposure function, which means it senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the condition. That means no matter what the setting or the background, whether it’s a bright sunny day outdoors or a dark indoor condition at a restaurant, it produces perfection on the spot!

You’ll get prints that will last a lifetime – whether you’re keeping them or giving them away.

And, you can add a little something special to those photos with the instax mini deco film range – the standard white frames are great, but there’s a whole other range out there to make your prints cute and colourful including Candy Pop, Macaron, Comic, Stained Glass, Shiny Star and Rainbow and lots more – so cute and colourful. These deco films will add something extra to the perfect print. You can find out more about instax film here.

Prices from as little as €10.50 (depending on what film you buy) or available at FUJIFILM stockists nationwide #support local

