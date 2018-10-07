Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan to be a dad again

Actor Jamie Dornan is gonna be a dad again.

The 36-year-old and his wife Amelia Warner are already parents to two beautiful daughters, five-tear-old Dulcie and two-year-old Elva.

The couple, who have been wed since 2013, have another bundle of joy joining their fam.

Congratulations to him he is a gentleman — Jim Stephens (@jimmysteamboats) October 6, 2018

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor revealed all in an interview where he spoke about his childhood, marriage and what it's like to be a dad.

A source confirmed that, "Jamie and Amelia have another baby on the way."

Rumours of a third pregnancy started swirling in August when the mum-of-two was snapped with what looked like a baby bump in Italy.

The actor has spoken about how his fave role if being a father.

Dornan lights up when talking about his daughters. “Being a dad is the best,” he says. “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.” #JamieDornan pic.twitter.com/ks9rFcMQn1 — Cheryl Alyson (@cheryl_alyson) October 6, 2018

He said, ''when I’m at home all I am is a husband and father and that is all encompassing.''

“It’s the role I take most seriously in life.”

Congrats Jamie and Amelia on your expanding brood – that baby is gonna be stunning with those two for its parents.