Fifth Harmony’s Normani reveals engagement to partner DK Metcalf

Normani is about to become a wife!

Former Fifth Harmony singer Normani Hamilton has announced that she is engaged to her partner, NFL player DeKaylin ‘DK’ Metcalf.

The couple initially went public with their relationship in July 2023, but they have been linked romantically since June 2022.

Yesterday, DK chose to share the wonderful news of his engagement to the Motivation hitmaker.

In his Instagram video announcing his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 27-year-old revealed that Normani is now his wife-to-be.

“Shoutout to my beautiful fiancée for being here with me,” he exclaimed in the clip.

Then, during his NFL press conference, DK went on to re-confirm his engagement news.

When asked if he proposed to the 28-year-old popstar earlier this week, DK pointed to his fiancée: “Yes, sir. She’s right there. Hold the rock up, baby!”

The American football star then went on to share some further details about the pair’s engagement, including how he proposed.

“My family and her family were in Houston. It was my sister’s spring break, and I just thought about getting the whole family together just for a big kumbaya, and joining our families, you know, with the ring,” he teased.

Regarding his proposal details, DK added: “I started sending her flowers with a story and then the last letter on the flower was ‘Will you marry me?’ And she said yes.”

DK also confessed that he had been planning on proposing to his partner for over a year, but their conflicting schedules made things difficult.

“I decided to take an approach to where a schedule couldn’t matter,” he joked further.

Following DK and Normani’s exciting news, many fans of the newlyweds-to-be have been taking to social media to express their well-wishes.

“Why is this the cutest thing ever!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Yesss congrats to Normani and DK Black Love Wins,” another replied.

"You can tell by the smile he in love,” a third fan commented.