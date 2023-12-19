SHEmazing!
Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke reveals engagement

Wedding bells are ringing for Ally Brooke!

The former Fifth Harmony singer has announced her engagement to her partner Will Bracey, after eight years of dating.

Ally took to social media earlier today to share the wonderful news. On Instagram, the Work From Home hitmaker unveiled several snaps from her engagement, obtained by People.

The beautiful images showcase the moment that Ally said ‘yes’, showing off her mesmerising diamond sparkler. The happy couple later chose to take some romantic photos in New York to celebrate their news.

“WE HAVE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY EVER TOLD!!!!!! I CANNOT WAIT TO MARRY YOU,” 30-year-old Ally exclaimed in her caption.

Meanwhile, on Will’s Instagram page, the 36-year-old groom re-shared the same images and penned: “to my angel forever. thank you for saying YES. it will be my honor to be with you forever. @allybrooke our love story shall continue! Thank you Jesus and our Father for covering us and bringing us into new blessings.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Will Bracey (@will.bracey)

Many famous faces have since taken to social media to congratulate Ally and Will on their engagement.

“LOVE YOU MR AND MRS BRACEY, MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN,” gushed Ally’s Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane.

“Jenny and I wish you both the best!” replied Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg.

“Congratulations, Ally!!!” added This Is Us alum Chrissy Metz.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Will Bracey (@will.bracey)

Ally and Will first met in 2015 when he became Fifth Harmony’s tour manager. The pair started dating later that year.

In an interview with People, Will revealed that he proposed to Ally with a custom diamond ring designed in Turkey, and that he chose to pop the question at a private art gallery in Manhattan.

“I’ve been planning it all year, and New York was always our city — it’s where we fell in love. And who’s not a fan of Christmastime in New York?” he teased.

“I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock,” Ally added.

