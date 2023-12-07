SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Festive indoor date night ideas for when it’s too chilly outside

by

Christmas is right around the corner and it’s the perfect opportunity to spend extra time with someone special in your life. 

Although we love walking around Christmas markets and heading out to look at pretty light displays, these winter nights are getting very chilly, which makes us a little extra hesitant about going out for date night.

Since we don’t want to miss out on spending extra time and making sweet memories with our other-half, we’re compiled a list of wonderful festive date nights that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home!

Check out our list below and cross them off this winter.

Christmas movie marathon

Decorate a gingerbread house 

Board game night

Make mulled wine

Christmas karaoke

Make your own Christmas decorations 

Paint & sip

Fondue night 

Create a festive music playlist 

Festive book exchange 

Hot chocolate decorating competition 

Christmas card making

Spa night 

Create a memory jar from the past year

Build a fort & decorate it with Christmas ornaments

Practise a dance routine from YouTube 

Make Eggnog

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.