Festive indoor date night ideas for when it’s too chilly outside
Christmas is right around the corner and it’s the perfect opportunity to spend extra time with someone special in your life.
Although we love walking around Christmas markets and heading out to look at pretty light displays, these winter nights are getting very chilly, which makes us a little extra hesitant about going out for date night.
Since we don’t want to miss out on spending extra time and making sweet memories with our other-half, we’re compiled a list of wonderful festive date nights that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home!
Check out our list below and cross them off this winter.
Christmas movie marathon
Decorate a gingerbread house
Board game night
Make mulled wine
Christmas karaoke
Make your own Christmas decorations
Paint & sip
Fondue night
Create a festive music playlist
Festive book exchange
Hot chocolate decorating competition
Christmas card making
Spa night
Create a memory jar from the past year
Build a fort & decorate it with Christmas ornaments
Practise a dance routine from YouTube
Make Eggnog