Ferne McCann unveils newborn daughter’s stunning nursery

Ferne McCann has revealed her newborn daughter’s beautiful nursery with the world.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed baby Finty into the world with her fiancé Lorri Haines on July 6.

After settling into life as a mum-of-two, Ferne has now unveiled her baby girl’s nursery, which has a ‘neutral, calming’ feel to it according to Ferne.

Sharing a video to her 2.9M with Another Day of Sun from La La Land playing in the background, the clip shows the nursery being transformed from an empty room to a stunning space for Finty.

In the caption of the post, McCann admitted she has the help of interior designers to kit-out the room.

The 33-year-old explained, “Finty’s Nursery Reveal. I wasn’t going to have a nursery for Finty but after working with Abby from @gingernestinteriors_kids I’m so glad I did”.

“As we didn’t know what we were having when the design brief was put together, we simply showed Abby some very neutral inspiration images to use as a guide and her team worked their magic to bring our vision to life”.

Ferne went on to say, “We are so in love with this room and everything within it – It’s the perfect neutral, calming haven and now our favourite room in the house. We truly could not be happier and Finty is one lucky little girl. How cute does she look in there too”.

“Ginger Nest Interiors is an affordable virtual interior design service, you can be anywhere in the world to use it. I would highly recommend if you’d like the best space for your kiddies! Interior Design: @gingernestinteriors_kids Photography credit: @klr_photograph”.

Plenty of fans of the reality TV star headed to the comments to share their thoughts on the peaceful nursery.

One fan wrote, “Looks like such a calm space, it looks beautiful”.

“Absolutely gorgeous room and baby she’s just perfect xxx”, penned a second fan.

A third commenter added, “What a beautiful and calming space for the gorgeous Finty”.

Last month when discussing her nursery with OK!, Ferne insisted that she wanted the room to feel ‘calm and balanced’.

“It feels so tranquil. I'm very much looking forward to sitting here… I might get a little nursing chair… It's such a calming room. You feel like you're up in the clouds”.