Ferne McCann reveals if she would like to welcome a third child

Ferne McCann has been reflecting on the possibility of welcoming another baby!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is a mum to two young daughters. Ferne welcomed six-year-old daughter Sunday during a previous relationship, and last July, she gave birth to baby Finty with her fiancé Lorri Haines.

Now, as she continues to enjoy life as a mum-of-two, Ferne has been opening up about her hopes to add another addition to her brood.

In an interview with OK!, the 34-year-old was asked if she would like to have a third child, and if so, what her preferred timeline would be.

Describing herself as “more relaxed” in this stage of her motherhood journey, Ferne teased: “I quite fancy having another big gap, and then, if I’m lucky enough to have another baby nearer to when I’m 40 — which actually isn’t that far away.”

The reality star went on to add: “Never say never. I don’t feel done!”

Ferne also revealed that she has still kept some of Finty’s baby items, such as her Moses basket and newborn clothes.

“I’ve got a theory, and I’ll share it with you. If you keep your old baby stuff, without even thinking about it, you are manifesting, subconsciously, another child,” she explained.

Elsewhere, Ferne chose to reflect on her relationship with her six-year-old Sunday, describing it as “very open”.

“I want open conversations with her – for instance, she knows what a period is. She’s so inquisitive and asks lots of questions. I’m the same,” Ferne exclaimed.

“I’m so proud of Sunday, she takes everything in her stride. She’s very sporty, naturally brilliant, never nervous. I don’t think she even knows what nerves are. Last year, I watched her in a cross-country race, sprinting through the forest, thrashing everyone. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness!’” she added.