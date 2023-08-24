Ferne McCann gets candid as she opens up about body confidence

Ferne McCann has spoken out about her ongoing struggles with body confidence.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex welcomed her second child into the world on July 6, alongside her fiancé Lorri Haines.

Now, almost two months on from the birth of her daughter Finty, Ferne has admitted that she has been finding it difficult to come to terms with her postpartum body.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 33-year-old chose to post two candid snaps of herself and her current body.

“Getting comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Ferne penned at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

The reality star then went on to explain how her postpartum experience has been different compared to the birth of her first child, five-year-old daughter Sunday.

“My experience this time round is completely different after giving birth to Sunday. My body seems to be taking longer to go back to normal (whatever that is supposed to look like!) and in the last couple of days I’ve noticed an impatience with myself,” Ferne continued.

"You can either pick yourself apart or you can shower yourself with kindness & love. From today, I’m picking the latter! My body created & carried my baby girls so how can I insult it? But in my low moments that’s exactly what I’ve done and I’m sure many women can relate to this,” the former I’m A Celeb contestant confessed.

Ferne concluded her caption by writing: “So… I’m getting comfortable with the uncomfortable, owning it all! This is where I’m at, this is how I look and it’s up to me to start making some healthy changes to my life to start feeling strong physically and mentally and comfortable in my own skin.”

Many of Ferne’s 2.9M Instagram followers have since expressed their love and appreciation for the mum-of-two’s openness.

“Yes! Your body is amazing & your job is just to look after it as best you can as it looks after you,” one fan replied.

“Love your honesty! It’s time we celebrated real bodies,” another added.