Ferne McCann details row with fiancé over second child’s birth

Fans of Ferne McCann are about to witness an intense row between the reality star and her fiancé.

The Only Way Is Essex alum gave birth to her second child in July, as she welcomed a baby daughter named Finty with her fiancé Lorri Haines.

Ferne’s brand-new reality series, Ferne McCann: My Family & Me will lift the curtain on the months before Finty’s birth. However, the upcoming reality show has already teased that the couple’s pregnancy journey was not a smooth one.

Ahead of the series’ launch tonight, the hit ITV show has released a clip which showcases Ferne and Lorri arguing over her birthing plan.

In the brief teaser, Lorri explains the reason why he doesn’t want Ferne to have her mother as her birthing partner.

“Giving birth is more intimate than sex,” he argues. “I'm there stroking her head trying to make her feel better and Gill is going to be there in the corner. I feel awkward even thinking about it.”

Ferne, who also had her mother present during the birth of five-year-old daughter Sunday, explains: “My mum is superb and she will be there motivating, massaging. Holding my hand, your hand.”

However, the 32-year-old businessman hits back, insisting: “I don't need anyone to hold my hand.”

The clip then showcases the 33-year-old mum getting visibly upset, as she pleads: “I'm the one that is physically going to go through this. And you're like, ‘Oh I might feel a bit awkward if your mum is there’. I really don't understand why you are saying this.”

After bickering back and forth, Ferne breaks down and admits, “I'm so irritated, I can't even look at you,” to which Lorri replies: “Don't ask what I want then, don't ask if you don't like the response.”

The intense teaser ends with a pregnant Ferne storming out of the living room.

To find out what happens next, fans can tune into Ferne McCann: My Family & Me tonight at 9pm on ITVBe.