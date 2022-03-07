Female pedestrian (50’s) tragically dies following Donegal road accident

A woman aged in her 50’s has tragically died in hospital following a road accident which took place in Co. Donegal last week.

Gardaí are currently appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, March 2 at approximately 2:30pm in Raphoe, Co. Donegal. During the road accident two vehicles crashed on Guesthouse End Road, with one of the vehicles losing control and colliding with the female pedestrian.

Following the collision, the woman was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where she was being treated for serious injuries and was later transferred to Tallaght University Hospital. However, despite her doctor’s best efforts, the woman sadly passed away this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any person who was on Guesthouse End Road on the afternoon of Wednesday 2nd March at around 2.30pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station

Our thoughts go out to the woman’s family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.