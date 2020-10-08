Feeling tired?  Top energy tips for women revealed

With autumn upon us Cleanmarine® For Women has joined forces with Laura Dowling, ‘Fabulous Pharmacist’, to give ladies definitive energy boosting tips, to help beat that monthly slump, which can be caused by hormone imbalance.

Today’s busier lifestyles leave many of us with low energy levels and prevent us from taking time out for ourselves. It’s of utmost importance to pause and relax, while nourishing ourselves with nutrient rich food. We all know what a healthy diet should look like, but the reality of what most people are actually eating is below healthy levels. A recent study* in Northern Ireland for The Food Standards Agency on National Diet and Nutrition found that consumption of ‘5 a day’ fruit and vegetable portions was below the recommendation and the average consumption of oily fish was equivalent to less than half a portion (30-60g) per week in adults, well below the recommended 1 portion (140g) per week. We all need to spend more time planning our meals and sourcing fresh quality ingredients to make healthy eating a reality.

Top energy tips by Laura Dowling the ‘Fabulous Pharmacist’ on Instagram:

SLEEP – sleep is so underrated! We should be getting at least 8 hours of sleep every night. If you were to change your bedtime to one hour earlier every night you would get an entire extra night’s sleep a week!

EAT FRESH – A great diet full of fresh veg, fruit, omegas, wholegrains, this takes time to plan and prepare and many women simply don’t have the time

BIN THE DIETS – No fad diets! They may give short term results, but consistent healthy eating habits over a longer time will have better and more sustainable results inside and out!

GET MOVING – Exercise- anything that you love but do enough to get the pulse rate up and break a sweat! Leave the messy kitchen as it is- it will be there when you get back!

R&R – [this one suprised us!] read a book or watch a tv program guilt free- everyone needs me-time, this is important recovery time our bodies need. If we don’t allow our bodies to recover, we cannot maintain energy levels in the long term.

TAKE SUPPORT – Ask for help, or better still train your children and partner to help! I make my boys do the laundry (putting on wash, hanging out clothes, fold and put away) dishwasher/kitchen tidy/ tidy their rooms. I just couldn’t do it all myself… nor should I have to. If you live and eat in my house you help to keep that house ticking over!

Laura Dowling, Fabulous Pharmacist, said; “I believe Irish women are suffering from information overload, there is so much information online it’s hard to know who is credible and qualified to give advice. Everyone is an ‘expert’ on how to be healthy. That’s why I stay away from fad diets and stick to the nutritional basics of eating a diet full of fresh veg, fruit, omegas and wholegrains. If you do not have the time to cook and include over 5 portions of vegetables and fruits in your diet each day and eat oily fish* a few times a week I recommend supplementing. I recommend Cleanmarine® For Women to busy women every day. It is formulated to support hormone health and energy levels, containing Omega 3, B Vitamins, Vitamin D and Soy Isoflavones, all in 2 capsules a day”.

From an Irish company, based in Wicklow, Cleanmarine® For Women is a unique all-in-one Omega 3, Phytonutrient and Vitamin blend (with no fishy repeat) designed specifically for women 15-40 years to give nutritional support especially around the time of your period.

Omega 3, Rosemary Oil and Soy Isoflavones are included in Cleanmarine® For Women along with a range of vitamins. This formula contains vitamin B6 which contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity and normal psychological function. Cleanmarine® for Women contains vitamin B1, B2 and B6 which work to support normal energy yielding metabolism while vitamin B2 and B6 contribute to reducing tiredness and fatigue. Vitamin B2 works to maintain normal skin while sunshine vitamin D3 contributes to the maintenance of normal bones, teeth and normal muscle function.