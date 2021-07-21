Feeling green: 6 office plants that are impossible to kill

If you’ve been flexing your green thumb over lockdown and have learned a thing or two about the world of planting then good for you! However, for many of us, keeping a plant alive is no easy feat…

If we’re not watering it enough, then we’re watering it too much. Maybe the room is too dark, so we put it in a window and then all of a sudden before you know it, the leaves are brown and crispy. We just simply don’t have the knack!

As we know though, having plants in a room can really improve the space both physically and mentally.

In fact, research by NASA has found that indoor plants can remove 87% of air toxins in just 24 hours. Other studies show how plants are known to help psychological and physiological stress, and those who work in environments with natural elements report a 15% higher level of well-being, are 6% more productive and 15% more creative overall.

As people spend a significant amount of time working from home, there has been a huge 2600% increase in Google Searches for “easy to care for plants”.

If you’ve been known to kill a few plants over the years, then you’ll be pleased to hear that Office Furniture Online have offered their top tips on indoor plants that are easy to care for and only need attention once or twice a week at most.

English Ivy is a beautiful plant that can help create a real biophilic feel, thanks to its great ability to climb. All you need to do is plant it in a shady area with organically rich soil.

Then, water them twice a week, making sure the top inch of the soil is dry before watering.

Dracaena is one of the easiest to grow indoor plants thanks to its striking appearance and ease of care. These plants don’t do well in direct sunlight so you can keep them in filtered indoor light, like you often get in an office. They also need a lot less water than most indoor plants – simply mist the soil every two weeks and always allow the top soil to dry out before watering.

Cacti are another great choice, as their colour and shape variations help them fit many different tastes and styles. Cacti can survive in both sun and artificial light, and water between every one and two weeks, but when the soil is very dry.

Peace Lilies are beautiful plants that are really popular in offices because they are excellent at cleaning the air of the room they are in. Peace lilies enjoy medium to low light and need to be watered once a week.

Snake plants are another easy care yet striking looking plant, making it the perfect office decoration. During colder months, you only need to water it once a month or once dried out, and a little bit more often during summer. It can also thrive in all different kinds of light – even low light areas.

ZZ plants can survive well in fluorescent light, making it perfect for office environments. It can also thrive even after missing a few watering, so makes the perfect indoor plant for busy people and those new to plant care.