Feeling anxious as lockdown eases? Try this breathing technique

Is anyone else feeling a little uneasy as we return to normal? It is beyond wonderful to be able to see loved ones properly, to sit in someone’s house and have a cuppa and to see local businesses reopen, but it can feel very overwhelming.

If you’re feeling anxious by yet another intense lifestyle change then remember you’re not alone. Millions of people have spent months in lockdown and were only just adapting to the ‘new normal’ when measures began to ease.

Don’t feel like you’re in this alone. So many people are struggling and if visiting your local cafe feels too intense for you then don’t worry.

One thing that has helped me a lot, especially in busier areas, is the 5:5:5 breathing technique.

I spoke to broadcaster, psychotherapist and writer Lucy Beresford about how this can help people who are feeling overwhelmed when they’re out in public or even before meeting friends for a socially distanced catch up.

“Practice the 5:5:5 breathing technique. This is where you inhale for a count of 5, hold the breath for a count of 5, and then exhale for a count of 5. Tell yourself that you will get off the bus at the next stop (or leave the shop) if it all seems too much.

She stressed, “It’s worth noting that sometimes giving yourself this permission to walk away from an agitating situation is enough to soothe the anxiety and you don’t actually need to get off the bus in the end.”

Talking to someone about your worries and anxiety is one of the best things to do so lean on the people around you and open up about how you're feeling. Never be ashamed of your struggles. This is an intense time for everyone and we're all dealing with it in our own unique ways.