Feeding Ireland: This RTÉ doc is revealing exactly how Ireland eats

In Ireland everyday, we consume '14 million assorted meals, 9 million snacks, 1.3 million packets of crisps, 1.6 million apples, and 15 million cups of tea every single day.'

RTÉ's latest documentary is here to reveal exactly where this food comes from, how it is produced, and how the process goes.

One Day – How Ireland Eats is an hour long documentary coming to RTÉ One on Monday.

The documentary will portray the work of the real people who provide the Irish consumers with everything from potatoes and bread to meat.

The growers, suppliers, buyers, caterers and chefs who create the Irish food chain will all be in attendance in the informative and probably hunger-inducing doc.

As well as looking at the Irish diet now, the documentary will also reveal how the diet has changed over the past half a century.

If you're interested in learning everything there is to know about how we eat, you may want to tune in to RTE ONe on Monday at 9.35pm.

Make sure you have the snacks ready (seeing as we spend €20 million on them everyday).