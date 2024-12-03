Fearne Cotton announces she is to undergo surgery for benign tumours

Fearne Cotton has announced that she will be undergoing surgery to remove two benign tumours.

The broadcaster recently took to social media to reveal her significant health update.

On Instagram, Fearne – who shares two children with her husband Jesse Wood – decided to share a candid video update with her followers, along with a lengthy written message.

In her announcement post, Fearne chose to acknowledge that her fellow broadcaster, TV presenter Davina McCall, underwent her own surgery last month to remove a rare, benign brain tumour. Davina has since kept her fanbase updated online throughout her recovery.

In her video, Fearne confirmed that she will be offline “for the next couple of weeks” as she recovers from her operation, and that her tumours need to be removed because they are “on a nerve”.

In her written statement, Fearne went on to reveal a few more details about her upcoming surgery.

“I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing. Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland,” the 43-year-old explained.

“I'm feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down. If you feel a lump or bump or feel like something is a bit off, always go get it checked. I'm so glad I did as the longer you leave these things the more complicated things become,” she confessed.

“It's obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina [McCall] told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine. I'm not only lucky she's a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff,” the Happy Place podcaster continued.

Fearne signed off her update by writing: “Sending you all loads of love and I'll see you soon.”

Many famous faces have since been sending Fearne their support, with singer and actress Beverley Knight replying: “Sending you love Fearne.”

Davina McCall also penned: “Sending you so much healing and love, can’t wait to give you a huge gentle cuddle."