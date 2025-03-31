Fearne Cotton addresses co-parenting after split from Jesse Wood

Fearne Cotton has spoken out for the first time about co-parenting after separating from her husband.

On December 13, the broadcaster announced that her marriage to Jesse Wood had come to an end, 10 years after they tied the knot.

Fearne and Jesse, who is the son of Rolling Stones bass guitarist Ronnie Wood, continue to co-parent their two children together – 11-year-old son Rex and nine-year-old daughter Honey.

At the time, Fearne took to her Instagram stories to post a short statement on the matter.

"It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage,” she wrote.

"Our priority has been, and will always be, our children. We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time,” the Happy Place podcaster added.

Now, as she continues to adjust, Fearne has been sharing a glimpse into her new life, including her recent health scare.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, during which she was asked about her split from Jesse.

“It's all very amicable and the kids are doing great. I am in a very good place,” she stated.

Elsewhere in her interview, Fearne gave an insight into her recent surgery to remove benign tumours.

10 days before she confirmed her divorce from Jesse, Fearne announced on Instagram that she was undergoing surgery to remove two benign tumours from her jawline.

“I feel very grateful to have completely recovered. I feel really good. I have a lot of people reaching out who have had the same thing,” the mother-of-two reflected.

Fearne also praised fellow presenter Davina McCall, who helped her through her diagnosis. In November of last year, Davina documented her experience of undergoing surgery to remove a colloid cyst, a rare type of benign brain tumour.

In her interview, Fearne gushed that “everyone needs a Davina”, adding: “She's been amazing, weird that we had the same health thing going on at the same time. She's so calming and we speak every day. She is just the best.”