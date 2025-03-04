Faye Winter opens up for the first time about Love Island outburst

Faye Winter has addressed how her intense outburst on Love Island affected her.

The reality star shot to fame in 2021 when she appeared on Love Island. Faye eventually finished the series in third place with her now-ex, Teddy Soares.

During the series, Ofcom received 25,000 complaints about a heated argument between Faye and Teddy. The outburst subsequently became the fifth highest complaint in Ofcom’s history.

Now, almost four years on, Faye has candidly opened up for the first time about the argument.

Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast with Paul C. Brunson, the 29-year-old admitted that she was not prepared for life after Love Island.

“I came out and had no idea that [the argument] had blown up to the point that it had. I was really embarrassed, and still to this day. I’m really embarrassed that actually, ‘Why didn’t you just let people know that you were really hurt, Faye?’ I didn’t do that,” she teared up.

“I’ve spent years owning it and apologising for it. I’ve never given anyone a reason as to why it could potentially have happened. I didn’t ever want people to think that I was copping out,” she explained.

Faye then went on to confess that it led her to a “very alone place”.

“I had no friends, no family around me. I had no one and nothing. It felt like there were 25,000 people against me, but I also had to put on a brave face and just get on with life,” she detailed.

Regarding the Ofcom complaints, Faye stated: “No one even really explained to me what that meant. I still don’t know to this day what would’ve happened if Ofcom did find me guilty. But, I just remember feeling like I’d let everyone down. I’d let my mum down, my dad down, my sister down, everyone close to me.”

Faye also noted that the pressure affected her relationship with Teddy, whom she split with in 2023.

“He was fine about it in the end. I had apologised, and on the show, it didn’t show my full apology. I spent 18 months trying to make it up to him, and prove that I wasn’t that person, and that I’m not somebody that’s always on the defensive. But at the same time, I didn’t trust him. I was just in a really vulnerable state,” she concluded.