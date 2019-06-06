SHEmazing!
Father’s Day: Gifts for the dad who says he doesn’t need anything

It's safe to say dads are fed up with getting slippers and vouchers for Father's Day. If you're struggling to find the perfect present from the kids, or even for your own dad, then we've got you sorted.

We have gathered up some of the quirkiest and sweetest gifts from a variety of shops and websites. There is something here for everyone, from the music lover to the Only Fools and Horses fanatic.

There's no doubt in our mind that any dad would be disappointed with one of these gifts.

1: Photo Block

Fujifilm (Prices Vary)

2: Freddie Mercury Card

Etsy €3.52

3: Tassimo Coffee Machine

Red 'Vivy 2' multi-beverage machine TAS1403GB
Debenhams €56

 

4: Set of Dad Jokes

5: Boombox 

 

Aldi €39.99

 

6: Bruce Springsteen Greatest Hits

Greatest Hits - Bruce Springsteen [VINYL]
Golden Discs €20

 

 

7: Rad Dad Mug

Green 'Rad Dad' mug
Debenhams €14.40

8: Paul Costelloe Shirt

9: Travel Print

Etsy €110

10: Game of Thrones Monopoly

Amazon €20.80

11: Only Fools and Horses Talking Plush

Aldi €9.99

 

12: The Choice by Philly McMahon

Dubray €13

 

13: Custom Cushion

Fujifilm (Prices Vary)

14: ClarinsMen Super Moisture Balm

Boots €38

15: Stainless Steel Flask

Aldi €3.99

 

 

 

 

