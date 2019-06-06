Father’s Day: Gifts for the dad who says he doesn’t need anything
It's safe to say dads are fed up with getting slippers and vouchers for Father's Day. If you're struggling to find the perfect present from the kids, or even for your own dad, then we've got you sorted.
We have gathered up some of the quirkiest and sweetest gifts from a variety of shops and websites. There is something here for everyone, from the music lover to the Only Fools and Horses fanatic.
There's no doubt in our mind that any dad would be disappointed with one of these gifts.
1: Photo Block
2: Freddie Mercury Card
3: Tassimo Coffee Machine
4: Set of Dad Jokes
5: Boombox
6: Bruce Springsteen Greatest Hits
7: Rad Dad Mug
8: Paul Costelloe Shirt
9: Travel Print
10: Game of Thrones Monopoly
11: Only Fools and Horses Talking Plush
12: The Choice by Philly McMahon
13: Custom Cushion
14: ClarinsMen Super Moisture Balm
15: Stainless Steel Flask