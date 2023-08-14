Fans thrilled as Serena Williams details surprise ‘pre-push party’

Serena Williams is preparing to welcome her second baby girl into the world.

The tennis pro announced she was expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian back in May while attending The Met Gala.

As her due date nears closer, Serena has been celebrating her baby with her friends and family.

Two weeks ago, Serena and Alexis revealed they were having another daughter with a lavish gender reveal party, and now the expectant mum has been enjoying a ‘pre-push party’ with her loved ones.

Williams has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her pre-push party to her 16.9M Instagram followers and to her subscribers on her YouTube channel, bringing joy to her fans.

The 41-year-old captioned her post, “It’s a pre-push party! That you @laralucaslulu for such a surprise. I could not have asked for a better day. [heart emoji] you endlessly”.

Also describing the get-together as a ‘family baby shower’, Serena shared sweet glimpses from the day in the footage.

She and her family enjoyed a spa day, complete with facials, reflexology and getting their nails done.

Even her five-year-old daughter Olympia can be seen in the video enjoying a massage and facial.

Serena sweetly revealed, “Baby number two is on the way after lots of time waiting. So how am I feeling about it? Excited, anxious, nervous, happy, all of the above, but ready”.

Explaining that her friends and sister Venus planned the surprise gathering, Serena admitted, “I feel so loved today. Everyone’s here, my family’s here”.

Many fans of the tennis star headed to the comments to send her supportive messages ahead of her little one’s arrival.

One fan said, “The pre-push party looks so chill and relaxing. I love the way everyone is loving on Serena. I pray you have the most amazing birth and delivery”.

“Yay! Pre-push party! Love it! Sounds so relaxing! Good vibes!”, penned a second fan.

A third commenter wrote, “Almost there, Serena! Praying for safe delivery, healthy baby and mommy”.