Fans thrilled as Lewis Capaldi unveils first tour dates in two years

Lewis Capaldi is returning to the stage!

After disappearing from the spotlight, the Someone You Loved singer has announced that he is embarking on his first tour in two years.

Lewis had been on a break from the music industry since the summer of 2023, as he took time off to seek treatment for his diagnosis with Tourette’s. The syndrome causes movement and vocal tics, and had been impacting Lewis’ health and ability to perform.

Following his two-year absence, the 28-year-old took to social media earlier today to confirm that he will be taking part in a small UK and Ireland tour later this year.

Lewis has scheduled 10 shows throughout September, including performances in Dublin, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Cardiff, as well as two shows at London’s The O2.

“About time I got back to work… hope to see you out there x,” he penned in his caption.

“Will be my only shows in the UK, Ireland or Europe this year! Would love to see ya there x,” he added.

Many of the Before You Go singer’s fans have since been taking to his comments section to express their delight.

“Oh I have missed you so much,” one follower replied.

“Lewis out here curing the Monday blues,” another praised.

“Welcome back,” a third fan commented.

Lewis’ tour announcement comes amid his new single, titled Survive, and his emotional surprise return to the stage at this past weekend’s Glastonbury festival.

The Scottish hitmaker last appeared on stage in June 2023, when he struggled to get through his Glastonbury set due to his Tourette’s diagnosis. A few days later, Lewis confirmed his hiatus from the music industry.

Speaking to the festival crowd on Friday, he stated: “Glastonbury, it's so good to be back. I'm not going to say much up here today because if I did I might start crying."

Lewis later added: "I couldn't sing this song two years ago. I might struggle to finish it today for different reasons. My name is Lewis Capaldi and I'm f***ing back, baby."

Pre-sale for Lewis Capaldi’s tour opens next Tuesday (July 8) at 9am.