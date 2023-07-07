Fans thrilled as Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares gorgeous honeymoon snaps

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is making us want to book a holiday right now!

Fans of the Don’t Say Love singer are joyous as she has shared an insight into her honeymoon with her husband Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne and her longtime partner Andre tied the knot on June 3 in Jamaica surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Now, just over a month after their big day, Pinnock has shared gorgeous photos from the couple’s sunsoaked honeymoon.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

Sharing photos of themselves relaxing on the beach, spending time in the ocean, on a boat trip, riding bikes together and standing in front of a sign that reads ‘Noah’s Ark Turks and Caicos’, it looks like the couple had a wonderful time on their Caribbean getaway.

The 31-year-old captioned the sweet post, “Honeymooning with you. I miss this and I miss you”. Her husband responded in the comments to say, "Love you wifey".

Fan were quick to comment on the stunning pictures of the newlyweds, with many saying how great of a match they are for each other.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

One fan penned, “Omg, the most beautiful couple in the world”, while a second wrote, “You're out here living the LIFE”.

“The cutest ever, you deserve all the love in the world”, added a third fan of the singer and footballer.

Many commenters also begged Leigh-Anne to unveil photos from the day of their wedding so fans of the former Little Mix band member could see her wedding gown.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

One person said, “I’m so happy for u. i hope one day u can share some pictures of the wedding with us”.

“Leigh we wanna see the wedding pics”, commented another fan. A third asked, “When can we expect pictures from the wedding?? can’t wait to see your dress”.

When previously sharing details of their wedding, Leigh-Anne admitted, “We did the wedding on the beach… It was honestly so beautiful. The babies walked down and Andre got really emotional. It was so stunning”.