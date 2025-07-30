Fans thrilled as Disney unveils official trailer for Zootopia 2

We finally have a full trailer for Zootopia 2!

In February 2023, Disney confirmed that they were in the early stages of producing a sequel to their hit 2016 animation, Zootopia. The original film followed rabbit detective Judy and fox con artist Nick, who unexpectedly team up to uncover a sinister conspiracy.

Exactly one year later, Disney announced in February 2024 that a second movie, Zootopia 2, was officially in the works and that it would be released in late 2025.

Now, ahead of its release date this November, fans of the Zootopia franchise have finally been treated to a full-length trailer for the new movie!

Earlier today, the team behind Disney took to social media to release their official trailer for Zootopia 2, which can be viewed below.

In their official logline for Zootopia 2, Disney writes: “Detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootropolis and turns the mammal metropolis upside down.”

They continue: “To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

Following the trailer’s release, many Disney fans have since been taking to social media to share their reactions so far.

“This is one of the few sequels we all wanted!” one viewer commented.

“Can't wait!!! The 1st one was good, super looking forward to this!!!” another exclaimed.

“Judy and Nick!! Looks like lots of laughs and fun! Can’t wait!!!!” a third fan praised.

Alongside Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, the upcoming film will also feature the voices of Ke Huy Quan, Quinta Brunson, Shakira and Idris Elba.

Zootopia 2 will be released in cinemas on November 28.