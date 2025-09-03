Fans thrilled as BBC reveals first look at Blue Lights series three

The BBC have released a first look at the return of Blue Lights!

The BAFTA-winning police drama, which follows new police recruits as they adjust to their jobs as response officers in Northern Ireland, initially debuted on the BBC in 2023.

Now, with the news that Blue Lights has already been commissioned for a fourth series, the broadcaster has treated fans to a first look at the upcoming third series, set to be released this year!

Earlier today, the BBC took to social media to unveil seven new stills from series three, which showcases officers Grace (Siân Brooke), Stevie (Martin McCann), Annie (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy (Nathan Braniff) back in action.

Alongside the regulars, the BBC confirmed that viewers can expect two new cast members for series three. Boiling Point’s Cathy Tyson will play Dana Morgan, a private members club owner, while Bad Sisters’ Michael Smiley will star as new intelligence officer Paul ‘Colly’ Collins.

Rounding out the returning cast will be Joanne Crawford as Helen, Andi Osho as Sandra, Frank Blake as Shane, Abigail McGibbon as Tina, Dearbháile McKinney as Aisling, and Andrea Irvine as Nicola.

The BBC’s official logline for series three states: “Two years into their jobs as response officers Grace, Annie and Tommy are accustomed to life under the blue lights. But their work will take them into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime.”

It continues: “The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before.”

Following the first look, many Blue Lights viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their excitement for series three.

“Bloody great show!!” one fan commented.

“Can’t wait to see it,” another praised.

“This is a great show! Cant wait!” a third viewer added.

The third series of Blue Lights will be coming to BBC One this autumn, with an exact release date to be announced.