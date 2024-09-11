Fans thrilled as Amy Hart shares update on wedding preparations

Amy Hart has shared a huge insight into her wedding preparations as her big day nears closer.

The former Love Island star is set to say ‘I do’ to her fiancé Sam Rason in Spain in just a few days.

Amy has now delighted fans by revealing a new insight into the planning of her big day as she has confirmed all of her guests will be arriving in Spain today ahead of her and Sam’s nuptials.

Excitedly opening up to her 1M Instagram followers, Hart, who headed over to Spain last week with Sam and their 18-month-old son Stanley, has spoken out about her wedding day nearing closer.

She shared a collection of adorable family photos to unveil what she, Sam and Stanley have been up to over the past few days.

In the caption of the post, Amy wrote, “The Calm Before The Storm. First few days in Spain have been sooo chilled!”.

“We tried a new restaurant in La Cala (Cyrano) which was soooo nice!! We never stay in and cook but we’ve stayed in the other 3 nights watching Emily in Paris and doing last min admin”.

The former reality star went on to say, “Tomorrow our guests begin to descend, 138 coming over to spain for a 4 day extravaganza! Do you ever stay in and cook on holiday?! I have actually loved the chilled-ness of it!”.

Many fans took to the comments to share their excitement as Amy and Sam are so close to tying the knot.

One fan wrote, “So excited for ya! wee amz walking into the villa would be so proud”.

“Enjoy Amy! I’m actually so excited to follow along on here”, said another.

A third commenter penned, “Good luck. I can't wait to watch your wedding build up now your guests are flying out xx”.

Amy also shared the post to her Stories and explained, “A little round up of our first few, very chilled, days! Everyone starts arriving from this evening!!”.